British TV host says he doesn’t eat ice cream because he’s not gay

Comment gets Richard Hammond criticized and ridiculed on social media

By on December 27, 2016

Richard Hammond - Photo: Land Rover MENA.

A British television host is receiving a barrage of criticism for linking eating ice cream with being gay. Richard Hammond, one of the co-hosts of the car enthusiast show The Grand Tour, made the comments during filming of the sixth episode of the show, which was released on Amazon Prime on Dec. 23.

In front of a live audience, co-host Jeremy Clarkson pointed to a picture of the interior of a Rolls Royce, saying, “The only problem is that in one of those, you couldn’t enjoy a chocolate Magnum ice cream.”

Hammond responded: “It’s all right, I don’t eat ice cream. It’s something to do with being straight.”

Clarkson and co-host James May appeared perplexed, asking Hammond if he thought all children were gay, to which Hammond replied “no.”

“Ice cream is a bit, you know … There’s nothing wrong with it, but a grown man eating an ice cream, you know, it’s a bit…it’s that way, rather than that way,” Hammond continued. “I’m right. I can’t believe you can’t see that. It’s easy. It’s right in front of you.”

Twitter exploded over the host’s comments:

Some even made light of Hammond’s ridiculous logic:

See the clip of Hammond’s remarks below, courtesy of radio producer Ollie Cole:

John Riley is the local news reporter for Metro Weekly. He can be reached at jriley@metroweekly.com
