British TV host says he doesn’t eat ice cream because he’s not gay

A British television host is receiving a barrage of criticism for linking eating ice cream with being gay. Richard Hammond, one of the co-hosts of the car enthusiast show The Grand Tour, made the comments during filming of the sixth episode of the show, which was released on Amazon Prime on Dec. 23.

In front of a live audience, co-host Jeremy Clarkson pointed to a picture of the interior of a Rolls Royce, saying, “The only problem is that in one of those, you couldn’t enjoy a chocolate Magnum ice cream.”

Hammond responded: “It’s all right, I don’t eat ice cream. It’s something to do with being straight.”

Clarkson and co-host James May appeared perplexed, asking Hammond if he thought all children were gay, to which Hammond replied “no.”

“Ice cream is a bit, you know … There’s nothing wrong with it, but a grown man eating an ice cream, you know, it’s a bit…it’s that way, rather than that way,” Hammond continued. “I’m right. I can’t believe you can’t see that. It’s easy. It’s right in front of you.”

Twitter exploded over the host’s comments:

We lost Prince, Bowie and Michael in a year where Richard Hammond can't eat ice cream in fear of damaging his fragile & pathetic masculinity — Dean Eastmond (@deanvictorr) December 27, 2016

Hey @RichardHammond, it doesn't matter what flavour you prefer, ice cream is for everyone! — Wall's Ice Cream (@walls) December 27, 2016

I'm too confused by where @RichardHammond is coming from to be offended. Since when did ice cream dictate sexual orientation? — Robert Whitted (@ROBfromVA) December 27, 2016

Some even made light of Hammond’s ridiculous logic:

Richard Hammond frantically bats a Calippo out of his son's grasp. It is too late. His son jazz hands his way to the sandpit. — Jon Aitken (@jonbehere) December 27, 2016

I call this dessert 'The Richard Hammond.' pic.twitter.com/1UEnWFAwoL — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) December 27, 2016

So @RichardHammond – Cauliflower Cheese. Any opinions? — Chris Lewis (@ceekayell) December 27, 2016

Coming soon from Richard Hammond: the full sexuality/dessert correlation guide!

tiramisu = bisexual

baked alaska = asexual

the list goes on! — GenderBen (@GenderBen) December 27, 2016

See the clip of Hammond’s remarks below, courtesy of radio producer Ollie Cole: