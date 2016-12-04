Chaise Lounge at Blues Alley on Wednesday

Metro Weekly
Popular band to perform a "Swinging Holiday" theme.

By on December 4, 2016

Marilyn Older of Chaise Lounge

Marilyn Older of Chaise Lounge

The D.C.-based band has been a staple at hip bars around the area, along with more august venues such as the Kennedy Center. After performing with Natalie Cole and Dizzy Gillespie, Chaise Lounge, featuring vocalist Marilyn Older, performs swing standards as well as original tunes — all on a “Swinging Holiday” theme.

Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Blues Alley, 1073 Wisconsin Ave. NW. Tickets are $22.50, plus $10 minimum purchase. Call 202-337-4141 or visit bluesalley.com.

