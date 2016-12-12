Metro Weekly
“Cheeky” edits to McDonald’s holiday cup design go viral

How one Twitter user's doodle struck Internet gold

By on December 12, 2016

McDonald's cup doodle - Photo: Sam Sykes, via Twitter.

We are a sick, sick world. Or perhaps we just have a sick sense of humor.

McDonald’s holiday-themed coffee cups became the brunt of a joke after a Twitter user took a pen to a picture of two white mittens resting against each other and turned it into a prime example of bathroom humor.

The original McCafé cup features the mittens, with the words “Warmest Greetings” written on them, surrounded by snowflakes, stars and hearts. But Sam Sykes, the author of The City Stained RedThe Mortal Tally, and An Affinity for Steel decided to turn the thumbs of the mittens into tiny hands. Given the position of the mittens, the graphic then became a pair of hands spreading a person’s buttocks apart. Sykes tweeted the new design out, which quickly tickled the Twittersphere’s funny bone.

Some people were in on the joke:

 

But a few others seemed to think it was real:

And a nation looking for something lighthearted after a stressful and at times disappointing 2016 was amused, at least for a few hours.

“Our festive McCafé cups are of mittens, not hands,” a spokesman for McDonald’s said in a tongue-in-cheek statement. “The altered image circulating on social media is the result of someone getting a little cheeky and adding some hand-drawing to a cup.”

Sometimes we all just need a laugh.

John Riley is the local news reporter for Metro Weekly. He can be reached at jriley@metroweekly.com
