“Cheeky” edits to McDonald’s holiday cup design go viral

We are a sick, sick world. Or perhaps we just have a sick sense of humor.

McDonald’s holiday-themed coffee cups became the brunt of a joke after a Twitter user took a pen to a picture of two white mittens resting against each other and turned it into a prime example of bathroom humor.

The original McCafé cup features the mittens, with the words “Warmest Greetings” written on them, surrounded by snowflakes, stars and hearts. But Sam Sykes, the author of The City Stained Red, The Mortal Tally, and An Affinity for Steel decided to turn the thumbs of the mittens into tiny hands. Given the position of the mittens, the graphic then became a pair of hands spreading a person’s buttocks apart. Sykes tweeted the new design out, which quickly tickled the Twittersphere’s funny bone.

Now how the hell are Starbucks cups in the news again and no one's talking about a guy spreading his cheeks open on McDonald's cups pic.twitter.com/QmIuZiDJst — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) December 11, 2016

Some people were in on the joke:

When someone draws fingers on McDonald's mittens and 'spreading holiday cheer' takes on entirely new meaning. Good God. pic.twitter.com/k9DZRiJabf — Misty Harris (@popcultini) December 11, 2016

But a few others seemed to think it was real:

While everyone's up in arms about Starbucks holiday cups McDonald's has someone spreading their cheeks on their holiday cups pic.twitter.com/94gRRD6Df3 — WILL (@sinamonnroII) December 12, 2016

Why McDonald's holiday cups look like someone showing you they bootyhole? pic.twitter.com/IERisX3wmQ — rose dewitt (@drnkbleachdaily) December 11, 2016

And a nation looking for something lighthearted after a stressful and at times disappointing 2016 was amused, at least for a few hours.

“Our festive McCafé cups are of mittens, not hands,” a spokesman for McDonald’s said in a tongue-in-cheek statement. “The altered image circulating on social media is the result of someone getting a little cheeky and adding some hand-drawing to a cup.”

Sometimes we all just need a laugh.

A lot of businessmen will be disappointed when they ask their prostitute for the McDonald's Cup and she touches two mittens together. — Michael Hartney (@MichaelHartney) December 12, 2016

