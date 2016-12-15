The Choral Arts Society of Washington brings its holiday shows to the Kennedy Center

Scott Tucker leads the local vocal ensemble in its annual run of holiday shows at the Kennedy Center, starting Saturday, Dec. 17, at 1 p.m., with A Family Christmas, a one-hour concert intended for the young featuring songs of classic Christmas characters, from Santa to Frosty to Rudolph.

It’s followed by three A Choral Arts Christmas concerts, including a Gala on Monday night. William Neil accompanies the chorus for selections on the Rubenstein Family Organ, and guest artist Ralph Alan Herndon joins for gospel arrangements of hymns including Go Tell It On The Mountain.

Sunday, Dec. 18, and Monday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 24, at 1 p.m. Kennedy Center Concert Hall. Tickets are $15 to $69. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.