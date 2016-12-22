2016 Coverboy of the Year Second Runner Up: Craig Cipollini

Metro Weekly
2016 Coverboy of the Year Contest

By on December 22, 2016

“Somebody called me ‘Daddy’ over Pride weekend,” laughs Craig Cipollini. “But they said ‘Hot Daddy.’ I was like, as long as they’re saying hot, I’m not going to be offended.” The 49-year-old Baltimore native, who works as the marketing director for the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington and is a trained dancer, decided to apply for Coverboy because “there was this part of me that was like, ‘Hey, I may be a little older, but I can still compete with the younger guys.'”

Craig thinks there’s been a positive shift in the gay community with regard to age. “When I was in my twenties, a lot of the younger guys would always be like, ‘Who’s that old thing sitting at the end of the bar there?’ The guy [they were talking about] might have been 42 or something. I don’t hear that as much now. I see a lot of younger men dating older guys, too. Maybe it’s still happening and I’m just not aware of it.”

Photographed by Julian Vankim at Town Danceboutique on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2017

Randy Shulman is Metro Weekly's Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. He can be reached at rshulman@metroweekly.com.
