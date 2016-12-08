DC’s Different Drummers perform holiday tunes this weekend

The Capitol Pride Symphonic Band and other small ensembles from this LGBT music organization will perform concert versions of holiday tunes, from “Sleigh Bells” to “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” by John Lennon, at the free annual holiday concert that also doubles as a food drive for Food and Friends.

Sunday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. The Lutheran Church of the Reformation, 212 East Capitol St. NE. Free, with request for food drive donations. Call 202-269-4868 or visit dcdd.org.