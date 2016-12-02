Diana Ross performs with the NSO Pops

One week after being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Supreme diva takes to the Kennedy Center Concert Hall. The National Symphony, led by Emil de Cou, will accompany her through her hit Motown-era and disco songbook.

Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.mm., Friday, Dec. 2, at 8 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 3, at 8 p.m. Kennedy Center Concert Hall. Tickets are $59 to $179. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.