Fake news site touts fake book saying Obama is gay and Muslim

According to a fake news website currently in vogue with detractors of President Obama, a former Secret Service agent has published a book alleging that the president secretly practices Islam, hates Christians, and even made the agent stay up all night while blaring Diana Ross tunes.

If it sounds laughable, that’s because it is. But that hasn’t stopped the site, NewsExaminer.net, from exploiting gullible people who want to believe the worst about Obama. This isn’t the first time that this story has gained traction, though. According to Politifact, which rates the book and all of its claims as “Pants on Fire,” the story previously was pushed via the fake news site NBC.com.co on Oct. 2, 2015, and was resurrected at ABCNews.com.co on Nov. 16, 2016. Neither site is affiliated with the networks they pretend to represent.

According to NewsExaminer.net, the former Secret Service agent, Paul Horner, has written a tell-all book, The Black House, exposing Obama’s deepest secrets. In an interview with NBC News Senior Political Analyst Tom Downey, Horner says that Obama is gay and has men coming and going from his bedroom at all hours, and that more than 50 percent of those men are Muslim. (Both Horner and Downey are both fictional characters, and no such book by that title and author exists.)

“What are some of the things the public will find the most shocking?” Downey asks in the “interview.”

Responds Horner: “Probably the sheer amount of men he welcomed into his bed quarters. I am in no way homophobic, but Obama’s insatiable lust for homosexual liaisons is like nothing I’ve ever witnessed. We’re talking 10 to 15 partners in a single day.

“Also, at least once a day, Obama would have us log on to Facebook and report a page about a dolphin named Fappy who travels around the country speaking to elementary school children about the dangers and consequences of masturbation. It was all very, very strange stuff.”

Horney tells Downey in the fake interview that Obama constantly ridicules and mocks Christians in private, and has daily prayer sessions where he prays to the prophet Muhammad while wearing a Muslim tunic.

Horner also claims that he was subjected to “torture” when the Obamas would make him listen to Diana Ross songs “at full volume, every day, at all hours of the night” because he was white. Horner claims he was never able to sleep and was forced to quit because of this. (Who could have guessed that “Upside Down,” “Love Child,” and “Chain Reaction” were not only anti-white songs, but the musical equivalent of waterboarding?)

According to reporting from The Washington Post, the name Paul Horner is often used in satirical and joke articles, but is also the name of “a serial hoaxer and lead writer for National Report,” a fake news site. Politifact, citing the Post‘s reporting, draws the conclusion that everything about the tell-all is a fabrication, while noting that there is no disclaimer indicating the “news” reports on NewsExaminer.net are satire.

So the next time your crazy uncle at Christmas dinner tells you the 44th president is a secretly gay Muslim bent on destroying American society, at least you’ll know where he’s getting his information.