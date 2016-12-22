Flying Steps’ “Red Bull Flying Bach” at Warner Theatre

The dance-theater piece Red Bull Flying Bach is set to J.S. Bach’s Well-Tempered Clavier, only remade using piano, harpsichord and electronic beats, allowing the Berlin-based “b-boy,” or breakdance, crew Flying Steps to show off its style, merging classical music and urban culture.

Flying Steps first staged the 70-minute work, directed by Christoph Hagel, in its native Germany in 2010, followed by successful tours throughout Germany and Europe — with a performance at the 2011 Eurovision Song Contest, no less — as well as other parts of the world.

Set within the world of dance, Red Bull Flying Bach explores the tensions between tradition and modernity, teacher and students — and two strangers falling head over heels.

Friday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. Warner Theatre, 513 13th St. NW. Tickets are $32 to $77. Call 202-783-4000 or visit warnertheatredc.com.