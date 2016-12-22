Flying Steps’ “Red Bull Flying Bach” at Warner Theatre

Metro Weekly
Red Bull Flying Bach explores the tensions between tradition and modernity, teacher and students

By on December 22, 2016

The dance-theater piece Red Bull Flying Bach is set to J.S. Bach’s Well-Tempered Clavier, only remade using piano, harpsichord and electronic beats, allowing the Berlin-based “b-boy,” or breakdance, crew Flying Steps to show off its style, merging classical music and urban culture.

Flying Steps first staged the 70-minute work, directed by Christoph Hagel, in its native Germany in 2010, followed by successful tours throughout Germany and Europe — with a performance at the 2011 Eurovision Song Contest, no less — as well as other parts of the world.

Set within the world of dance, Red Bull Flying Bach explores the tensions between tradition and modernity, teacher and students — and two strangers falling head over heels.

Friday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. Warner Theatre, 513 13th St. NW. Tickets are $32 to $77. Call 202-783-4000 or visit warnertheatredc.com.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
