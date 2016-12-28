John Waters hospitalized and missed his own Christmas party

For those of you concerned about celebrity deaths in 2016, don’t despair: Baltimore filmmaker and author John Waters is going to be just fine.

Waters, best known for his love of the seedy, his dark sense of humor, and uniquely Baltimore-centric cult films like Hairspray, Pink Flamingos, Female Trouble, and Serial Mom, was hospitalized on Dec. 23, forcing him to miss the annual Christmas party he hosts at his house.

According to Baltimore Fishbowl, guests who were invited to the party learned upon arriving that Waters would not be present. They say they were told that Waters was being treated for kidney stones.

“It was a very weird Friday evening, a John Waters party without John,” one guest said after the party.

Some guests of the party and fans fretted about the hospitalization, noting that several prominent celebrities have died this year, including Prince, David Bowie, Gene Wilder, Florence Henderson, and Alan Thicke. That same day, Carrie Fisher suffered a heart attack while flying from London to Los Angeles, dying a few days later. Death also claimed British musician George Michael just two days afterwards. Waters, 70, had recently wrapped up an 18-city tour of his holiday comedy show, “A John Waters Christmas,” which ended with a performance in Baltimore just two days prior to his hospitalization.

But all of those worries seems to be unfounded. A man who opened the front door at Waters’ house on Monday declined to reveal any additional information other than to confirm that Waters had returned home. Baltimore Fishbowl’s Ed Gunts left a note for Waters, which the filmmaker responded to via email.

“Since my party has always been private and off the record I think I’ll just keep it that way,” Waters wrote. “I am fine and it’s a new concept in home entertainment — the host doesn’t show up. All is well.”