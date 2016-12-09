Spotlight on Melanie Kehoss: Curious Origins

BlackRock Center for the Arts offers a solo exhibition by this Arlington-based artist featuring a series of light boxes combining paper-cutting, painting, sculpture and light, with an eye to exploring the influences that continually form and re-form culture in the U.S.

Through illumination, Kehoss brings her artwork to life, making the characters in her mysterious and sometimes humorous vignettes literally glow.

To Dec. 17. Terrace Gallery, 12901 Town Commons Dr., Germantown, Md. Call 301-528-2260 or visit blackrockcenter.org.

