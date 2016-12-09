Metro Weekly
Home / Arts + Entertainment / Art / Spotlight on Melanie Kehoss: Curious Origins

Spotlight on Melanie Kehoss: Curious Origins

BlackRock Center for the Arts offers a solo exhibition by Arlington-based

By on December 9, 2016

Melanie Kehoss: Curious Origins

Melanie Kehoss: Curious Origins

BlackRock Center for the Arts offers a solo exhibition by this Arlington-based artist featuring a series of light boxes combining paper-cutting, painting, sculpture and light, with an eye to exploring the influences that continually form and re-form culture in the U.S.

Through illumination, Kehoss brings her artwork to life, making the characters in her mysterious and sometimes humorous vignettes literally glow.

To Dec. 17. Terrace Gallery, 12901 Town Commons Dr., Germantown, Md. Call 301-528-2260 or visit blackrockcenter.org.

Melanie Kehoss: The Wake

Melanie Kehoss: The Wake

Melanie Kehoss: Who Needs Salvation

Melanie Kehoss: Who Needs Salvation

Melanie Kehoss: Now We Fish for Fun

Melanie Kehoss: Now We Fish for Fun

Melanie Kehoss: All Souls

Melanie Kehoss: All Souls

Melanie Kehoss: Brief History of the Tomato

Melanie Kehoss: Brief History of the Tomato

Melanie Kehoss: Brief History of Coffee

Melanie Kehoss: Brief History of Coffee

[ninja-inline id=73197

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
Related Items