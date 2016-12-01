MetroCooking DC Food Show returns this weekend

Both a holiday treat and a shopping preserve, “The Ultimate Food Lover’s Weekend” is the area’s biggest specialty food and culinary event. And the lineup of star chefs who will cook and chat at the 2016 MetroCooking DC is impressive: Tom Colicchio, Jacques Pepin, Carla Hall, Duff Goldman, David Guas, Richard Sandoval, Peter Chang, Scott Drewno, Tim Ma, Erik Bruner-Yang and Victor Albisu.

In addition to hundreds of specialty food vendors exhibiting their wares, there’s a whole smorgasbord of activities on tap, including a RAMW Grand Tasting Pavilion with samples from local restaurants, a separate area offering beer, wine and spirits samplings, a BBQ Bash culinary classes by chefs from L’Academie de Cuisine, entertaining workshops and book signings.

Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, starting at 10 a.m. each day. Walter E. Washington Convention Center, 801 Mt. Vernon Place NW. Tickets are $21.50 to $200. Call 202-249-3000 or visit metrocookingdc.com.