“Moonlight” scores 6 Golden Globe nominations

The full list of nominees for the 2017 Golden Globe Awards has officially been released — and Moonlight has come out a strong contender.
The nominees were announced during a Monday morning press conference streamed live on Facebook from The Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.
La La Land led the motion picture drama nominations with a total of seven, but Moonlight, which chronicles the story of a young gay African-American man coming to terms with his sexuality in ’80s-era South Florida, snagged an impressive six.
Moonlight earned nods for Best Motion Picture for a Drama and Best Original Screenplay. Mahershala Ali was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture, and Naomie Harris for Best Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture. Director Barry Harris was nominated for Best Director of a Motion Picture, and Nicholas Britell was nominated for Best Original Score for the film.
For television, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story led the pack with five nominations, followed by The Night Manager, which earned four.
This year’s Golden Globes ceremony is also set to honor actress Meryl Streep with the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award. Streep has won eight Golden Globes and been nominated 29 times, including this year for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for her work in Florence Foster Jenkins.
The annual event, now in its 74th year, will take place on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. It will be broadcast live on both coasts. NBC’s Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon has been tapped to host.
The full list of nominees follows.
Best Motion Picture — Drama
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell Or High Water
Lion
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
20th Century Women
Deadpool
La La Land
Florence Foster Jenkins
Sing Street
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Casey Affleck — Manchester by the Sea
Joel Edgerton — Loving
Andrew Garfield — Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen — Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington — Fences
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Amy Adams – Arrival
Jessica Chastain – Miss Sloane
Isabelle Huppert – Elle
Ruth Negga – Loving
Natalie Portman – Jackie
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Colin Farrell – The Lobster
Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill – War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Annette Bening – 20th Century Women
Lily Collins – Rules Don’t Apply
Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen
Emma Stone – La La Land
Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali – Moonlight
Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg – Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel – Lion
Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Viola Davis – Fences
Naomie Harris – Moonlight
Nicole Kidman – Lion
Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea
Best Director — Motion Picture
Damien Chazelle – “La La Land”
Tom Ford – “Nocturnal Animals”
Mel Gibson – “Hacksaw Ridge”
Barry Jenkins – “Moonlight”
Kenneth Lonergan – “Manchester by the Sea”
Best Original Screenplay
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Moonlight
Manchester By The Sea
Hell Or High Water
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
Divines – France
Elle – France
Neruda – Chile
The Salesman – Iran/France
Toni Erdmann – Germany
Best Motion Picture — Animated
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life As A Zucchini
Sing
Zootopia
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” — Trolls
“City of Stars” — La La Land
“Faith” — Sing
“Gold” — Gold
“How Far I’ll Go” — Moana
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Nicholas Britell — Moonlight
Justin Hurwitz — La La Land
Johann Johannsson — Arrival
Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka — Lion
Hans Zimmer, Pharrel Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch — Hidden Figures
Best Television Series – Drama
The Crown
Game Of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Atlanta
Black-ish
Mozart In The Jungle
Transparent
Veep
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Rami Malek – Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys – The Americans
Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan
Billy Bob Thornton – Goliath
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama
Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
Claire Foy – The Crown
Keri Russell – The Americans
Winona Ryder – Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Gael García Bernal – Mozart in the Jungle
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Nick Nolte – Graves
Jeffrey Tambor – Transparent
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Rachel Bloom – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker – Divorce
Issa Rae – Insecure
Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin
Tracee Ellis-Ross – Black-ish
Best Limited Series
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Riz Ahmed – The Night Of
Bryan Cranston – All The Way
Tom Hiddleston – The Night Manager
John Turturro – The Night Of
Courtney B Vance – The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Olivia Colman – The Night Manager
Lena Headey – Game Of Thrones
Chrissy Metz – This Is Us
Mandy Moore – This Is Us
Thandie Newton – Westworld
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sterling K Brown – The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Hugh Laurie – The Night Manager
John Lithgow – The Crown
Christian Slater – Mr. Robot
John Travolta – The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Felicity Huffman – American Crime
Riley Keough – The Girlfriend Experience
Sarah Paulson – The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Charlotte Rampling – London Spy
Kerry Washington – Confirmation
Watch the full announcement here.
