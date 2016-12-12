“Moonlight” scores 6 Golden Globe nominations

The full list of nominees for the 2017 Golden Globe Awards has officially been released — and Moonlight has come out a strong contender.

The nominees were announced during a Monday morning press conference streamed live on Facebook from The Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

La La Land led the motion picture drama nominations with a total of seven, but Moonlight, which chronicles the story of a young gay African-American man coming to terms with his sexuality in ’80s-era South Florida, snagged an impressive six.

Moonlight earned nods for Best Motion Picture for a Drama and Best Original Screenplay. Mahershala Ali was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture, and Naomie Harris for Best Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture. Director Barry Harris was nominated for Best Director of a Motion Picture, and Nicholas Britell was nominated for Best Original Score for the film.

For television, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story led the pack with five nominations, followed by The Night Manager, which earned four.

This year’s Golden Globes ceremony is also set to honor actress Meryl Streep with the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award. Streep has won eight Golden Globes and been nominated 29 times, including this year for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for her work in Florence Foster Jenkins.

The annual event, now in its 74th year, will take place on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. It will be broadcast live on both coasts. NBC’s Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon has been tapped to host.

The full list of nominees follows.

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell Or High Water

Lion

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

20th Century Women

Deadpool

La La Land

Florence Foster Jenkins

Sing Street

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Casey Affleck — Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton — Loving

Andrew Garfield — Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen — Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington — Fences

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Amy Adams – Arrival

Jessica Chastain – Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert – Elle

Ruth Negga – Loving

Natalie Portman – Jackie

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Colin Farrell – The Lobster

Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill – War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Annette Bening – 20th Century Women

Lily Collins – Rules Don’t Apply

Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone – La La Land

Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg – Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel – Lion

Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis – Fences

Naomie Harris – Moonlight

Nicole Kidman – Lion

Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea

Best Director — Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle – “La La Land”

Tom Ford – “Nocturnal Animals”

Mel Gibson – “Hacksaw Ridge”

Barry Jenkins – “Moonlight”

Kenneth Lonergan – “Manchester by the Sea”

Best Original Screenplay

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

Moonlight

Manchester By The Sea

Hell Or High Water

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

Divines – France

Elle – France

Neruda – Chile

The Salesman – Iran/France

Toni Erdmann – Germany

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life As A Zucchini

Sing

Zootopia

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” — Trolls

“City of Stars” — La La Land

“Faith” — Sing

“Gold” — Gold

“How Far I’ll Go” — Moana

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Nicholas Britell — Moonlight

Justin Hurwitz — La La Land

Johann Johannsson — Arrival

Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka — Lion

Hans Zimmer, Pharrel Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch — Hidden Figures

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown

Game Of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Atlanta

Black-ish

Mozart In The Jungle

Transparent

Veep

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Rami Malek – Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys – The Americans

Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton – Goliath

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander

Claire Foy – The Crown

Keri Russell – The Americans

Winona Ryder – Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Gael García Bernal – Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Nick Nolte – Graves

Jeffrey Tambor – Transparent

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Bloom – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker – Divorce

Issa Rae – Insecure

Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis-Ross – Black-ish

Best Limited Series

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riz Ahmed – The Night Of

Bryan Cranston – All The Way

Tom Hiddleston – The Night Manager

John Turturro – The Night Of

Courtney B Vance – The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Colman – The Night Manager

Lena Headey – Game Of Thrones

Chrissy Metz – This Is Us

Mandy Moore – This Is Us

Thandie Newton – Westworld

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sterling K Brown – The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Hugh Laurie – The Night Manager

John Lithgow – The Crown

Christian Slater – Mr. Robot

John Travolta – The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Felicity Huffman – American Crime

Riley Keough – The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson – The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Charlotte Rampling – London Spy

Kerry Washington – Confirmation

