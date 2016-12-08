Pandas: The Journey Home at the National Geographic Museum

National Geographic captures on film the giant pandas living in Wolong National Nature Reserve in China.

One of the rarest species on the planet, the ever-elusive, gentle creature is also on the brink of extinction due to centuries of human expansion and destruction of their habitat.

Nicholas Brown’s 40-minute natural history film — which is in 3D — educates viewers on the life and habits of pandas as well as scientific efforts to increase breeding.

To Dec. 31. National Geographic Museum, 1145 17th St. NW. Tickets are $7. Call 202-857-7588 or visit ngmuseum.org.