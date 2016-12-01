Reel Affirmations presents “Pushing Dead” this Friday Night

As part of its monthly Xtra film series, Reel Affirmations presents Tom E. Brown’s Pushing Dead, starring Danny Glover and James Roday. It offers a modern-day look at health struggles for those living with HIV.

Hosted by Rayceen Pendarvis of the Ask Rayceen Show, the event includes a post-show catered cocktail reception as well as a discussion with the director moderated by Metro Weekly editor Randy Shulman.

Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. HRC Equality Center, 1640 Rhode Island Ave. NW. Tickets are $12, or $25 for VIP seating as well as the post-show reception with open bar and light fare. Call 800-777-4723 or visit reelaffirmations.org.