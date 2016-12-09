Spotlight on: The DOMA Diaries

The Rainbow Theatre Project offers a staged reading of Kevin Michael West’s Capital Fringe hit examining the Defense of Marriage Act and the effects it has had on the lives of three LGBT couples.

West helms the reading with a cast including Renae Erichsen-Teal, Joy Gerst, Nell Quinn-Gibney, Garrett Matthews, Christian Rohde and Steven Wolf.

Sunday, Dec. 11, and Monday, Dec. 12, at 7:30 p.m. Source, 1835 14th St. NW. Tickets are $20. Call 202-204-7760 or visit rainbowtheatreproject.org.

