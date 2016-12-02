WSC Avant Bard present Tame.

WSC Avant Bard presents Tame., Jonelle Walker’s LGBT spin on The Taming of the Shrew, told from the point of view of the woman being tamed — or more specifically, rid of her homosexuality.

In the heart of Eisenhower America, a free-spirited young poet leaves Smith College heartbroken over her lover’s suicide, returning to her homophobic conservative family and hyper-heteronormative Texas hometown. Angela Kay Pirko directs this tale starring Jill Tighe as Cat, “a rebel with claws.”

To Dec. 11. Gunston Arts Center, Theater Two, 2700 South Lang St. Arlington. Tickets are $30 to $35. Call 703-418-4808 or visit avantbard.org.