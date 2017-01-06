2017 Community Calendar: The Year in Preview

All dates are subject to change at each organizer’s discretion. For more detailed information as events approach, check Metro Weekly‘s Community Calendar, your complete guide to local community events, in print and online at metroweekly.com/calendar.

JANUARY

Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend

Friday-Sunday, Jan. 13-15

Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill

400 New Jersey Ave. NW

For times of individual events, visit leatherweekend.com.

Casa Ruby Attends Showing and Post-Show Discussion for Mosaic Theater Company’s Charm

Saturday, Jan. 14

8-11 p.m.

Atlas Performing Arts Center

1333 H St. NE

casaruby.org

mosaictheater.org

We Are All God’s Glitter

Sunday, Jan. 15

Photography exhibit featuring Billy Maloy Photography’s “Gold Series” and work by Kevyn M Photography. Proceeds benefit Casa Ruby. Featuring guest performances by DeJaye Joseph and others.

Studio 52

1508 Okie St. NE

casaruby.org

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service

Monday, Jan. 16

nationalservice.gov/mlkday

Women’s March on Washington

Saturday, Jan. 21

10 a.m.

March will start from Independence Avenue and Third Street, SW

womensmarch.com.

Brother, Help Thyself’s Annual Grant Awards Reception

Saturday, Jan. 28

2-4:30 p.m.

The DC Eagle

3701 Benning Rd. NE

brotherhelpthyself.net

Team DC’s Casino Night

Saturday, Jan. 28

Join your favorite D.C. area sports teams for a night of blackjack, craps and poker

8 p.m.-midnight

Buffalo Billiards

1330 19th St. NW

teamdc.org

FEBRUARY

Annual Capital Pride Reveal

Thursday, Feb. 2

Find out what Capital Pride has planned for its 2017 celebration.

7:30-11:30 p.m.

SAX Restaurant and Lounge

734 11th St. NW

capitalpride.org

Equality Virginia’s Day of Action

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Join Equality Virginia as they lobby lawmakers in the General Assembly to support pro-LGBT bills. The day also includes workshops for activists and ends with a legislative reception featuring appearances by LGBT-friendly lawmakers.

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Library of Virginia

800 E. Broad St., Richmond, Va.

equalityvirginia.org

National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Tuesday, Feb. 7

aids.gov

Night OUT at the Capitals

Tuesday, Feb. 7

7 p.m.

Verizon Center

601 F St. NW

teamdc.org

GenOUT Chorus — Youth Invasion

Saturday, Feb. 11

Featuring the Arlington Children’s Chorus

8 p.m.

Atlas Performing Arts Center

1333 H St. NE

gmcw.org/season-shows/youth-invasion

MARCH

The Magic of Pride Conference

Thursday-Sunday, Mar. 9-12

Co-hosted with North East Regional Pride and Pride of the Southeast Conference

Conference on LGBT issues kicks off, starting with Thursday’s “Advocacy Day,” where people meet with their state or local representatives and talk to them about LGBT issues. The conference also features multiple workshops.

Washington Hilton Hotel

1919 Connecticut Ave. NW

capitalpride.org

National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Friday, Mar. 10

aids.gov

National Native HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Monday, Mar. 20

aids.gov

APRIL

Equality Virginia’s 2017 Commonwealth Dinner

Saturday, April 1

Join the Commonwealth’s major LGBT rights organization as it celebrates pro-LGBT progress and the allies who have made it possible. Proceeds benefit Equality Virginia.

Greater Richmond Convention Center

Time TBA

403 N. Third St., Richmond, Va.

equalityvirginia.org

National Youth HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Monday, April 10

aids.gov

National Transgender HIV Testing Day

Tuesday, April 18

aids.gov

National Day of Silence

Friday, April 21

The brainchild of GLSEN, the Day of Silence is used to protest the silencing of the LGBT community due to harassment, bullying, and abuse in schools.

dayofsilence.org

glsen.org

Capital Pride Spring Outdoor Movie Night

Monday, April 24

Location and time TBA

capitalpride.org

Capital Pride Heroes Gala

Saturday, April 29

Annual event honors those who have made significant contributions to the LGBT community and to Capital Pride.

Location and time TBA

capitalpride.org

MAY

Whitman-Walker Health’s “Going the Extra Mile” benefit

Thursday, May 11

This annual cocktail reception honors Whitman-Walker’s pro bono legal volunteers, recognizes allies , and raises money to help Whitman-Walker provide free legal services to its clients.

Time TBA

The Hamilton

600 14th St. NW

whitman-walker.org

HIV Vaccine Awareness Day

Thursday, May 18

aids.gov

National Asian and Pacific Islander HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Friday, May 19

aids.gov

National Hepatitis Testing Day

Friday, May 19

aids.gov

Capital TransPride

Saturday, May 20

Events include the DC Trans Ball

Location and time TBA

capitalpride.org

DC Black Pride’s HIV/AIDS Luncheon

Thursday, May 25

12-2 p.m.

Grand Hyatt Hotel

1000 H St. NW

dcblackprideweekend.com

capitalpride.org

DC Black Pride

Friday-Monday, May 26-29

dcblackprideweekend.com

capitalpride.org

AnnualHealth & Wellness and Cultural Fair

Sunday, May 28

Featuring “Sunday Funday” entertainment courtesy of Darryl Wilson Promotions

12-10 p.m. (Fair runs 12-6 p.m.)

Walter E. Washington Convention Center

810 Mt. Vernon Pl. NW

dcblackprideweekend.com

capitalpride.org

JUNE

Night OUT at the Nationals

Date and time TBA

Nationals Park

1500 S. Capitol St. SE

teamdc.org

Capital Pride Women’s Kickoff Party, presented by Mautner Project of Whitman-Walker Health

Friday, June 2

This event celebrates the Mautner Project’s delivery of direct services to LBT women with cancer, health education, and workshops to the community and health care professionals about the LGBT community’s unique health needs.

Time TBA

PNC Place

800 17th St. NW

whitman-walker.org

capitalpride.org

Casa Ruby’s Anniversary Party

Saturday, June 3

Location and time TBA

casaruby.org

HIV Long-Term Survivors Day

Monday, June 5

aids.gov

Capital Pride Rooftop Pool Party and Rally

Thursday, June 8

VIDA Penthouse & Pool Club at the Yards

1212 4th St. SE

capitalpride.org

Capital Pride and BYT Opening Night Party

Friday, June 9

Location and time TBA

capitalpride.org

Capital Pride Block Party

Saturday, June 10

Time TBA

15th and P Streets, NW

capitalpride.org

Capital Pride Women’s Main Event

Saturday, June 10

Location and time TBA

capitalpride.org

Capital Pride Parade

Saturday, June 10

Join Capital Pride for its signature event, featuring cars, marching contingents and floats representing the best of D.C.’s LGBT community.

4:30-7:30 p.m.

Parade route starts at 22nd and P Streets, NW. Ends at 14th and R Streets, NW

capitalpride.org

Distrkt C Official Saturday Night DC Pride Party

Saturday, June 10

Location and time TBA

capitalpride.org

Capital Pride Festival & Concert

Sunday, June 11

Celebrating the 42nd anniversary of Pride in the Nation’s Capital, featuring entertainers, booths for local organizations, food, and live music

12 p.m.-7 p.m.

Pennsylvania Avenue NW, between 3rd and 7th Streets, NW

capitalpride.org

National HIV Testing Day

Sunday, June 27

aids.gov

JULY

Baltimore Pride

Date, time and locations TBA

baltimorepride.org

Pride Splash & Ride

Saturday, July 29

Time TBA

Six Flags America

13710 Central Ave., Bowie, Md.

capitalpride.org

AUGUST

OutWrite DC Book Festival 2017: A Celebration of LGBT Literature

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 4-6

Reeves Center

2000 14th St. NW.

Times of readings and exhibits TBA

Volunteers asked to email outwritedc@gmail.com.

thedccenter.org/outwritedc

SEPTEMBER

Brother, Help Thyself’s Annual Pride Night at Kings Dominion

Date and time TBA

Kings Dominion

16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell, Va.

brotherhelpthyself.net

Capital Pride’s Music in the Night

Time and date TBA

The Hamilton

600 14th St. NW

capitalpride.org

National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day

Sunday, Sept. 18

aids.gov

National Gay Men’s HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Sunday, Sept. 27

aids.gov

OCTOBER

Center Global 5th Annual Reception

Date, time, location TBA

thedccenter.org

Whitman-Walker’s Annual Walk & 5k Run to End HIV

Date, time and registration info TBA

Freedom Plaza, 13th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW

walktoendhiv.org

Capital Pride Fall Outdoor Movie Night

Sunday, Oct. 2

Time and location TBA

capitalpride.org

Blue Shirt Day/World Day of Bullying Prevention

Monday, Oct. 3

Wear blue in a show of solidarity against bullying.

stompoutbullying.org.

National Coming Out Day

Wednesday, Oct. 11

hrc.org/national-coming-out-day

National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day

Sunday, Oct. 15

latinoaids.org

31st Annual High Heel Race

Tuesday, Oct. 24

17th Street NW, between Church and S Streets

Parade of costumes starts 6 p.m.

Race starts at 9 p.m.

dupontcirclemainstreets.org

facebook.com/17th-Street-High-Heel-Race-293167114030193

HRC National Dinner

Saturday, Oct. 28

Walter E. Washington Convention Center

801 Mt. Vernon Pl. NW

Time and ticket sales TBA

hrcnationaldinner.org

NOVEMBER

6th Annual Beaujolais Nouveau Event

Join The DC Center’s Center Women Group as they celebrate their annual wine sampling party.

Date and time TBA

The DC Center

2000 14th St. NW, Suite 105

thedccenter.org

Annual Transgender Day of Remembrance

Monday, Nov. 20

For Washington, D.C., event will take place at Metropolitan Community Church

474 Ridge St. NW

Time TBA

For other localities’ events, visit tdor.info.

DECEMBER

World AIDS Day

Friday, Dec. 1

For specific events and times, see listings on blog.aids.gov

Capital Pride Holiday Heatwave Party

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Time TBA

HRC Equality Center

1640 Rhode Island Ave. NW

capitalpride.org

hrc.org