2017 Community Calendar: The Year in Preview

All dates are subject to change at each organizer’s discretion. For more detailed information as events approach, check Metro Weekly‘s Community Calendar, your complete guide to local community events, in print and online at metroweekly.com/calendar.
Friday-Sunday, Jan. 13-15
Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill
400 New Jersey Ave. NW
For times of individual events, visit leatherweekend.com.
Saturday, Jan. 14
8-11 p.m.
Atlas Performing Arts Center
1333 H St. NE
casaruby.org
mosaictheater.org
Sunday, Jan. 15
Photography exhibit featuring Billy Maloy Photography’s “Gold Series” and work by Kevyn M Photography. Proceeds benefit Casa Ruby. Featuring guest performances by DeJaye Joseph and others.
Studio 52
1508 Okie St. NE
casaruby.org
Monday, Jan. 16
nationalservice.gov/mlkday
Saturday, Jan. 21
10 a.m.
March will start from Independence Avenue and Third Street, SW
womensmarch.com.
Saturday, Jan. 28
2-4:30 p.m.
The DC Eagle
3701 Benning Rd. NE
brotherhelpthyself.net
Saturday, Jan. 28
Join your favorite D.C. area sports teams for a night of blackjack, craps and poker
8 p.m.-midnight
Buffalo Billiards
1330 19th St. NW
teamdc.org
Thursday, Feb. 2
Find out what Capital Pride has planned for its 2017 celebration.
7:30-11:30 p.m.
SAX Restaurant and Lounge
734 11th St. NW
capitalpride.org
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Join Equality Virginia as they lobby lawmakers in the General Assembly to support pro-LGBT bills. The day also includes workshops for activists and ends with a legislative reception featuring appearances by LGBT-friendly lawmakers.
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Library of Virginia
800 E. Broad St., Richmond, Va.
equalityvirginia.org
Tuesday, Feb. 7
aids.gov
Tuesday, Feb. 7
7 p.m.
Verizon Center
601 F St. NW
teamdc.org
Saturday, Feb. 11
Featuring the Arlington Children’s Chorus
8 p.m.
Atlas Performing Arts Center
1333 H St. NE
gmcw.org/season-shows/youth-invasion
Thursday-Sunday, Mar. 9-12
Co-hosted with North East Regional Pride and Pride of the Southeast Conference
Conference on LGBT issues kicks off, starting with Thursday’s “Advocacy Day,” where people meet with their state or local representatives and talk to them about LGBT issues. The conference also features multiple workshops.
Washington Hilton Hotel
1919 Connecticut Ave. NW
capitalpride.org
Friday, Mar. 10
aids.gov
Monday, Mar. 20
aids.gov
Saturday, April 1
Join the Commonwealth’s major LGBT rights organization as it celebrates pro-LGBT progress and the allies who have made it possible. Proceeds benefit Equality Virginia.
Greater Richmond Convention Center
Time TBA
403 N. Third St., Richmond, Va.
equalityvirginia.org
Monday, April 10
aids.gov
Tuesday, April 18
aids.gov
Friday, April 21
The brainchild of GLSEN, the Day of Silence is used to protest the silencing of the LGBT community due to harassment, bullying, and abuse in schools.
dayofsilence.org
glsen.org
Monday, April 24
Location and time TBA
capitalpride.org
Saturday, April 29
Annual event honors those who have made significant contributions to the LGBT community and to Capital Pride.
Location and time TBA
capitalpride.org
Thursday, May 11
This annual cocktail reception honors Whitman-Walker’s pro bono legal volunteers, recognizes allies , and raises money to help Whitman-Walker provide free legal services to its clients.
Time TBA
The Hamilton
600 14th St. NW
whitman-walker.org
Thursday, May 18
aids.gov
Friday, May 19
aids.gov
Friday, May 19
aids.gov
Saturday, May 20
Events include the DC Trans Ball
Location and time TBA
capitalpride.org
Thursday, May 25
12-2 p.m.
Grand Hyatt Hotel
1000 H St. NW
dcblackprideweekend.com
capitalpride.org
Friday-Monday, May 26-29
dcblackprideweekend.com
capitalpride.org
Sunday, May 28
Featuring “Sunday Funday” entertainment courtesy of Darryl Wilson Promotions
12-10 p.m. (Fair runs 12-6 p.m.)
Walter E. Washington Convention Center
810 Mt. Vernon Pl. NW
dcblackprideweekend.com
capitalpride.org
Date and time TBA
Nationals Park
1500 S. Capitol St. SE
teamdc.org
Friday, June 2
This event celebrates the Mautner Project’s delivery of direct services to LBT women with cancer, health education, and workshops to the community and health care professionals about the LGBT community’s unique health needs.
Time TBA
PNC Place
800 17th St. NW
whitman-walker.org
capitalpride.org
Saturday, June 3
Location and time TBA
casaruby.org
Monday, June 5
aids.gov
Thursday, June 8
VIDA Penthouse & Pool Club at the Yards
1212 4th St. SE
capitalpride.org
Friday, June 9
Location and time TBA
capitalpride.org
Saturday, June 10
Time TBA
15th and P Streets, NW
capitalpride.org
Saturday, June 10
Location and time TBA
capitalpride.org
Saturday, June 10
Join Capital Pride for its signature event, featuring cars, marching contingents and floats representing the best of D.C.’s LGBT community.
4:30-7:30 p.m.
Parade route starts at 22nd and P Streets, NW. Ends at 14th and R Streets, NW
capitalpride.org
Saturday, June 10
Location and time TBA
capitalpride.org
Sunday, June 11
Celebrating the 42nd anniversary of Pride in the Nation’s Capital, featuring entertainers, booths for local organizations, food, and live music
12 p.m.-7 p.m.
Pennsylvania Avenue NW, between 3rd and 7th Streets, NW
capitalpride.org
Sunday, June 27
aids.gov
Date, time and locations TBA
baltimorepride.org
Saturday, July 29
Time TBA
Six Flags America
13710 Central Ave., Bowie, Md.
capitalpride.org
Friday-Sunday, Aug. 4-6
Reeves Center
2000 14th St. NW.
Times of readings and exhibits TBA
Volunteers asked to email outwritedc@gmail.com.
thedccenter.org/outwritedc
Date and time TBA
Kings Dominion
16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell, Va.
brotherhelpthyself.net
Time and date TBA
The Hamilton
600 14th St. NW
capitalpride.org
Sunday, Sept. 18
aids.gov
Sunday, Sept. 27
aids.gov
Date, time, location TBA
thedccenter.org
Date, time and registration info TBA
Freedom Plaza, 13th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW
walktoendhiv.org
Sunday, Oct. 2
Time and location TBA
capitalpride.org
Monday, Oct. 3
Wear blue in a show of solidarity against bullying.
stompoutbullying.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 11
hrc.org/national-coming-out-day
Sunday, Oct. 15
latinoaids.org
Tuesday, Oct. 24
17th Street NW, between Church and S Streets
Parade of costumes starts 6 p.m.
Race starts at 9 p.m.
dupontcirclemainstreets.org
facebook.com/17th-Street-High-Heel-Race-293167114030193
Saturday, Oct. 28
Walter E. Washington Convention Center
801 Mt. Vernon Pl. NW
Time and ticket sales TBA
hrcnationaldinner.org
Join The DC Center’s Center Women Group as they celebrate their annual wine sampling party.
Date and time TBA
The DC Center
2000 14th St. NW, Suite 105
thedccenter.org
Monday, Nov. 20
For Washington, D.C., event will take place at Metropolitan Community Church
474 Ridge St. NW
Time TBA
For other localities’ events, visit tdor.info.
Friday, Dec. 1
For specific events and times, see listings on blog.aids.gov
Tuesday, Dec. 5
Time TBA
HRC Equality Center
1640 Rhode Island Ave. NW
capitalpride.org
hrc.org
