Aaron Tveit debuts at Wolf Trap

Tveit will pull from his stage and film repertoire for his pop cabaret at Wolf Trap

In 2010, he portrayed Peter Orlovsky, the partner of poet Allen Ginsberg (James Franco) in Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman’s Howl. Yet Aaron Tveit is far better known for musical theater, on Broadway (Next to Normal, Catch Me If You Can) and on screen (Danny Zuko in Fox’s Grease Live!, Les Miserables). And we absolutely loved him in last summer’s Brain Dead.

No doubt Tveit will sing songs from those during the pop cabaret he’s developing for his Wolf Trap debut.

Saturday, Jan. 21, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m. The Barns at Wolf Trap, 1635 Trap Road, Vienna. Tickets are $40 to $55. Call 877-WOLFTRAP or visit wolftrap.org.

