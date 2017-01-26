Metro Weekly
American Ballet Theatre’s “Swan Lake” at the Kennedy Center

Kevin McKenzie's take on the lavish, romantic Swan Lake remains his company's quintessential ballet

By on January 26, 2017

Seventeen years after its premiere, Kevin McKenzie’s take on the lavish, romantic Swan Lake remains the quintessential ballet in the company he leads.

It’s the focus of this year’s annual engagement at the Kennedy Center by American Ballet Theatre and its roster of powerhouse dancers, currently led by Misty Copeland.

Tickets remain only for the two performances Saturday, Jan. 28: at 1:30 p.m., featuring Veronika Part, James Whiteside and Cory Stearns in the lead roles, and at 7:30 p.m., with Isabella Boylston, Alban Lendorf and Thomas Forster.

Kennedy Center Opera House. Tickets are $59 to $199. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
