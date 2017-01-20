Black Cat’s Anti-ball And Anti-inauguration

Every night during the week of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, the Black Cat hosts what it’s calling a series of “Counter-Inaugural Events” dubbed “You Can’t Grab This Pussy.”

The series culminates in a Planned Parenthood-benefiting concert featuring the funky Afrobeat band Antibalas supporting a lineup that includes Kyp Malone of TV on the Radio, Kimya Dawson, Trixie Whitley, Holly Miranda, Elenna Canlas and Domenica Fossati of Underground Systems, Jeffrey Lewis, Kat Wright, Dia Luna and Stuart Bogie of Superhuman Happiness, Miles Francis, and Teen.

Saturday, Jan. 21. Doors at 10 p.m. Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. Tickets are $30. Call 202-667-4490 or visit blackcatdc.com.

Meanwhile, Naomi Klein, Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor and Anand Gopal lead yet another anti-Trump event — The Anti-Inauguration — hosted at the Lincoln on the night of the inauguration and presented by Jacobin Magazine, Haymarket Books and Verso Books.

Friday, Jan. 20. Doors at 7 p.m. Lincoln Theatre, 1215 U St. NW. Tickets are free, but seats available on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 202-328-6000 or visit thelincolndc.com.