Brother, Help Thyself to host annual grant reception at DC Eagle

Brother, Help Thyself (BHT), the community organization providing financial support to local D.C. and Baltimore-area nonprofits, has announced it will hold its annual grants and awards reception at The DC Eagle on Saturday, Jan. 28.

BHT, now celebrating its 39th year, originally started as a way to support LGBT- or HIV/AIDS-specific nonprofits who often struggled to keep offering services at a time when government grants were scarce or hard to come by. Nonprofits that wish to receive assistance are encouraged to apply annually. If approved, the nonprofits are invited to a grant hearing in front of the BHT board and asked to explain how they would use the grant money and how it would benefit the wider LGBT or HIV/AIDS community.

Last year, BHT surpassed $3 million in the total amount of money given to local organizations over its history. This year, the organization is expected to give out an estimated $70,000 to about 25 to 30 nonprofits, with the exact amounts being revealed at the ceremony on Jan. 28, says President Jim Slattery.

The annual grant reception also honors five individuals or organizations that have made significant contributions to the area LGBT community. Recipients will be announced during the ceremony.

There is no admission charge for the event. Refreshments will be provided, and there will be a cash bar. Entertainment will be provided by D.C.’s Different Drummers, which has been a previous recipient of BHT grant money.

BHT’s annual grants and awards reception will take place at 2:45 p.m. at The DC Eagle, 3701 Benning Rd. NE. Doors open at 2 p.m. For more information, visit brotherhelpthyself.net.