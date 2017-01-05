Chris Mann performs at Strathmore

Chris Mann spent the past year touring the country playing the lead in a 30th anniversary production of The Phantom of the Opera, including a stop at the Kennedy Center last summer.

Now the opera-trained singer, who came to national attention on The Voice, returns to perform from his repertoire of inspirational, soaring pop tunes, including those from 2016 set Constellation.

Thursday, Jan. 12, at 8 p.m. Amp by Strathmore, 11810 Grand Park Ave. North Bethesda. Tickets are $35 to $45. Call 301-581-5100 or visit ampbystrathmore.com.

