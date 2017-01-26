Craig Mulcahy presents Trombone Concerto at Kennedy Center

Soloist Craig Mulcahy, the NSO Principal Trombone, offers the orchestra’s first performances of Christopher Rouse’s Trombone Concerto, which won the 1993 Pulitzer Prize for Music.

NSO Music Director Christoph Eschenbach leads a program also featuring Beethoven’s lighthearted Symphony No. 8 in F Major and Tchaikovsky’s moving Serenade for Strings in C Major.

Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 4, at 8 p.m. Kennedy Center Concert Hall. Tickets are $15 to $99. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.