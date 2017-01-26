Metro Weekly
Home / Arts + Entertainment / Concert / Craig Mulcahy presents Trombone Concerto at Kennedy Center

Craig Mulcahy presents Trombone Concerto at Kennedy Center

NSO Principal Trombone offers the orchestra's first performances of Christopher Rouse's Trombone Concerto

By on January 26, 2017

Christopher Rouse’s Trombone Concerto: Craig Mulcahy — Photo: Scott Suchman

Soloist Craig Mulcahy, the NSO Principal Trombone, offers the orchestra’s first performances of Christopher Rouse’s Trombone Concerto, which won the 1993 Pulitzer Prize for Music.

NSO Music Director Christoph Eschenbach leads a program also featuring Beethoven’s lighthearted Symphony No. 8 in F Major and Tchaikovsky’s moving Serenade for Strings in C Major.

Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 4, at 8 p.m. Kennedy Center Concert Hall. Tickets are $15 to $99. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.

Feed Your Email
News, Reviews, Contests, Coverboy, Discounts and More!

Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!

Email

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
Related Items