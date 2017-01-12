Dashboard Confessional at Fillmore Silver Spring

One of the 20th century’s more commercially successful emo bands, the Chris Carrabba-led Dashboard Confessional reemerged last year after a five-year hiatus.

The Swiss Army Romance is both the first and last album released by the group, as its debut in 2000 and then as limited edition deluxe box set in 2010.

Sunday, Jan. 22, at 7:30 p.m. Fillmore Silver Spring, 8656 Colesville Road, Silver Spring. Tickets are $27.50. Call 301-960-9999 or visit fillmoresilverspring.com.

[ninja-inline id=73197