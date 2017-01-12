Metro Weekly
Home / Arts + Entertainment / Concert / Dashboard Confessional at Fillmore Silver Spring

Dashboard Confessional at Fillmore Silver Spring

By on January 12, 2017

Dashboard Confessional

One of the 20th century’s more commercially successful emo bands, the Chris Carrabba-led Dashboard Confessional reemerged last year after a five-year hiatus.

The Swiss Army Romance is both the first and last album released by the group, as its debut in 2000 and then as limited edition deluxe box set in 2010.

Sunday, Jan. 22, at 7:30 p.m. Fillmore Silver Spring, 8656 Colesville Road, Silver Spring. Tickets are $27.50. Call 301-960-9999 or visit fillmoresilverspring.com.

[ninja-inline id=73197

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
Related Items