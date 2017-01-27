Metro Weekly
The Enigmatic Edgar A. Poe In Baltimore & Beyond

Rare materials from what is arguably the finest private Poe collection in the world

By on January 27, 2017

 

Edgar Allan Poe

Selections from the Susan Jaffe Tane Collection offers rare materials from what is arguably the finest private Poe collection in the world, giving viewers a chance to see him at work and up close.

See The Raven in Poe’s own handwriting and first editions of his writings in books, newspapers and magazines from the 1800s.

To Feb. 5. George Peabody Library, 17 E. Mt. Vernon Place, Baltimore. Call 410-234-4943 or visit peabodyevents.library.jhu.edu.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
