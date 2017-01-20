Eric Schaeffer: Dear President Trump

Dear President Trump,

Over the course of decades in America, the one thing that has brought a divided country together has been the arts.

The arts are a vessel that brings ideas to life, introducing each of us to different, and sometimes challenging, points of view. They help us begin conversations and understanding about different people, different ideas and different ways of thinking altogether. They provide a safe place where no one is judged while thoughts and ideas are exchanged. Songs can move us, words can change us and music notes can stir our soul.

I hope the next four years we can use art to heal, accept different points of view and grow as a country that continues to be a melting pot of immigrants founded with the principle of free speech.

As President Kennedy said, “I see little of more importance to the future of our country and of civilization than full recognition of the place of the artist. If art is to nourish the roots of our culture, society must set the artist free to follow his vision wherever it takes him.”

Eric Schaeffer

Artistic Director/Co-Founder

Signature Theatre

The opinions expressed in the above letters are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of their organizations and this magazine, its staff and contributors.

