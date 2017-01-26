Escort brings funky, old-school dance music to U Street Music Hall

Escort is a full-fledged disco orchestra in which up to 17 musicians and singers perform original, funky, old-school dance music, co-written and produced by Eugene Cho and Dan Balis.

“A lot of the house records were sampling old disco records,” Cho says. “We started to think, ‘Why don’t we make our own records that are in that spirit?'”

Parisian-born Adeline Michele eventually signed on as the band’s lead singer, carrying out “the strong disco tradition of the diva. Adeline is definitely up there as an amazing diva.”

Both live and on record — especially on the band’s most recent set, 2015’s Animal Nature — Michele has the voice and the charisma to play the role.

Friday, Feb. 3. Doors at 7 p.m. U Street Music Hall, 1115A U St. NW. Tickets are $20. Call 202-588-1880 or visit ustreetmusichall.com.