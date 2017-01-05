Metro Weekly
Home / Arts + Entertainment / Events / Gala’s Three Kings Day Celebration

Gala’s Three Kings Day Celebration

Timeless tale is presented with song, dance and storytelling

By on January 5, 2017

GALA Hispanic Theatre — Photo: Abel Lopez

GALA Hispanic Theatre offers its 40th annual Fiesta de los Reyes Magos, or Three Kings Day Celebration. The timeless tale of the Magi is presented with song, dance and storytelling in a celebration featuring Bienvenido Martinez as Balthasar, Roberto Colmenares as Gaspar and Hector Diaz as Melchior.

Additional performers include Honduran singer Maria Isolina, the Mexican youth dance company Los Quetzalitos and the dance group Alma Boliviana. Alejandro Negron returns as the emcee.

Sunday, Jan. 8, at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tivoli Square, 3333 14th St. NW. Free, though a small gift for a child is suggested. Call 202-234-7174 or visit galatheatre.org.

Feed Your Email
News, Reviews, Contests, Coverboy, Discounts and More!

Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!

Email

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
Related Items