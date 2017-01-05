Gala’s Three Kings Day Celebration

GALA Hispanic Theatre offers its 40th annual Fiesta de los Reyes Magos, or Three Kings Day Celebration. The timeless tale of the Magi is presented with song, dance and storytelling in a celebration featuring Bienvenido Martinez as Balthasar, Roberto Colmenares as Gaspar and Hector Diaz as Melchior.

Additional performers include Honduran singer Maria Isolina, the Mexican youth dance company Los Quetzalitos and the dance group Alma Boliviana. Alejandro Negron returns as the emcee.

Sunday, Jan. 8, at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tivoli Square, 3333 14th St. NW. Free, though a small gift for a child is suggested. Call 202-234-7174 or visit galatheatre.org.