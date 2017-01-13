Metro Weekly
Home / Arts + Entertainment / Concert / Gladys Knight in Let Freedom Ring! at the Kennedy Center

Gladys Knight in Let Freedom Ring! at the Kennedy Center

Grammy Award-winning Empress of Soul leads this year's free musical celebration honoring Martin Luther King, Jr.

By on January 13, 2017

The seven-time Grammy Award-winning Empress of Soul leads this year’s free musical celebration honoring Martin Luther King, Jr’s legacy, courtesy of the Kennedy Center and Georgetown University.

Also on the bill is the Let Freedom Ring Choir with music director Rev. Nolan Williams Jr. The 15th annual John Thompson Legacy of a Dream Award will be presented to Abel Enrique Nunez, executive director of the Central American Resource Center.

Monday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m. Kennedy Center Concert Hall. Free tickets will be given away two per person on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 4:30 p.m. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.

Feed Your Email
News, Reviews, Contests, Coverboy, Discounts and More!

Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!

Email

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
Related Items