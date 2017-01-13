Gladys Knight in Let Freedom Ring! at the Kennedy Center

The seven-time Grammy Award-winning Empress of Soul leads this year’s free musical celebration honoring Martin Luther King, Jr’s legacy, courtesy of the Kennedy Center and Georgetown University.

Also on the bill is the Let Freedom Ring Choir with music director Rev. Nolan Williams Jr. The 15th annual John Thompson Legacy of a Dream Award will be presented to Abel Enrique Nunez, executive director of the Central American Resource Center.

Monday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m. Kennedy Center Concert Hall. Free tickets will be given away two per person on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 4:30 p.m. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.