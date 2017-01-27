Metro Weekly
Home / Arts + Entertainment / Stage / “Hooded, Or Being Black For Dummies” at Mosaic Theater

“Hooded, Or Being Black For Dummies” at Mosaic Theater

Irreverent play follows a book-smart prep-schooler and a street-savvy drop-out from inner-city Baltimore

By on January 27, 2017

Hooded — Photo: Iwan-Bagus

Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm’s irreverent play follows a book-smart prep-schooler and a street-savvy drop-out from inner-city Baltimore, as the two spend the night in a holding cell.

Serge Seiden directs a world-premiere production of the final play in the three-part series Clamorous Encounters: Coming of Age in America, billed as “likely the most urgent and pressing play in Season Two.” In previews.

Opens Monday, Jan. 30, at 7:30 p.m. To Feb. 19. Mosaic Theatre at the Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St. NE. Tickets are $20 to $60. Call 202-399-7993 or visit mosaictheater.org.

Feed Your Email
News, Reviews, Contests, Coverboy, Discounts and More!

Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!

Email

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
Related Items