John Cleese screens “Monty Python” at Strathmore

The British comedy legend stops by Strathmore for a screening of Monty Python & the Holy Grail, the 1975 cult classic by the comedy troupe he co-founded.

After the screening, Cleese will discuss his life and career and conduct an audience Q&A, where he will be seeking “absurd and/or ridiculous questions only, please.”

Friday, Jan. 27, at 8 p.m. Music Center at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda. Tickets are $55 to $165, or $250 for VIP with premium seating and access to a special meet and greet. Call 301-581-5100 or visit strathmore.org.