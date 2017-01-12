Lisa Loomer’s “Roe” at Kreeger Theater

Originally commissioned by the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, playwright Lisa Loomer’s drama Roe focuses on the two women at the heart of the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion: Sarah Weddington, the young, brilliant attorney who argued the case, and Norma McCorvey, the complex, single woman seeking an end to an unwanted pregnancy.

Bill Rauch directs a large cast including Jim Abele, Sarah Jane Agnew, Kenya Alexander, Mark Bedard, Zoe Bishop, Sara Bruner, Catherine Castellanos, Gina Daniels, Pamela Dunlap, Richard Elmore, Susan Lynskey, and Amy Newman.

In previews starting Thursday, Jan. 12, at 8 p.m. Runs to Feb. 19. Kreeger Theater, 1101 6th St. SW. Call 202-488-3300 or visit arenastage.org.

