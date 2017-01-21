Metro Weekly
Live Video: The Women’s March on Washington

Can't get to the Women's March stage? Watch it here!

By on January 21, 2017

If you’re unable to get to the Women’s March — or are there but can’t get near the stage due to the crowds (larger than the Inauguration, it’s being reported), you can watch live via the following links:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/XC9hTrX9oNk

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/womensmarchonwash

Twitter: https://twitter.com/womensmarch

Randy Shulman is Metro Weekly's Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. He can be reached at rshulman@metroweekly.com.
