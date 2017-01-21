Live Video: The Women’s March on Washington

- Features
If you’re unable to get to the Women’s March — or are there but can’t get near the stage due to the crowds (larger than the Inauguration, it’s being reported), you can watch live via the following links:
YouTube: https://youtu.be/XC9hTrX9oNk
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/womensmarchonwash
Twitter: https://twitter.com/womensmarch
