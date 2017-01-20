Log Cabin implores Trump to keep LGBT nondiscrimination executive order

The LGBT political group Log Cabin Republicans has submitted a white paper to the Trump transition team emphasizing the importance of preserving a longstanding executive order prohibiting discrimination against LGBT federal contractors.

In the paper, written by Log Cabin President Gregory T. Angelo, LCR implores the Trump administration to keep the executive order in place and makes several arguments explaining why the president should not rescind it. The document also contains signatures from several hundred people of all political stripes who have indicated their support for the order.

“Log Cabin Republicans was pleased to submit this important report presenting the common-sense conservative case for LGBT nondiscrimination in federal contractors to the Trump Transition Team,” Angelo said in a statement. “Their request that we draft this document sends a strong signal that President Trump’s campaign promise to be a ‘real friend’ of the LGBT community was genuine; preserving the LGBT Non-Discrimination Executive Order would prove it.”

In the paper explaining the nature and history of the executive order, Log Cabin notes that there is no federal law prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity. It was President Clinton who signed protections for gays and lesbians into policy during his administration, which were maintained during the administration of George W. Bush. Subsequently, President Obama amended the executive order to include protections for gender identity.

“The lack of formal, federal non-discrimination legislation allows the LGBT NonDiscrimination Executive Order to address the plight of the nearly four in 10 (38%) LGBT employees who were ‘out’ at work who reported harassment and discrimination in the past five years, compared to only 10% of LGBT employees who were ‘not out,'” Log Cabin notes in its paper. “Transgender workers face the most harassment; 90% of transgender and gender non-conforming employees experienced harassment, mistreatment, or discrimination on the job.”

Log Cabin also notes in its memo that polling shows 68 percent of Americans support workplace protections for LGBT individuals.

“Both Republican and Democratic presidents have a history of advocating against discrimination in federal employment and contracting via executive order,” Log Cabin concludes. “Standing against discrimination has known no partisanship in the executive branch, and preserving present non-discrimination executive orders would maintain that balance.

“During his campaign, on the day after the terrorist massacre at the gay nightclub Pulse in Orlando, President-Elect Trump stated he would be a ‘real friend’ to the country’s LGBT community. In addition to being the right thing to do, preserving the LGBT Non-Discrimination Executive Order would show the nation that our 45th President is committed to keeping that promise.”