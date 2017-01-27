Kansas City man is attacked and has car vandalized in anti-gay attack

Police are investigating a possible anti-gay attack in Kansas City, Mo., where a man was punched and had a gun held to his head after he caught two vandals defacing his car by spray-painting slurs all over it.

The man, who is going by Gyo in order to protect his identity, said he was attacked last Saturday while his husband was at work. He initially heard noises outside and thought it might be a stray anima, Fox’s Kansas City affiliate WDAF-TV reports.

But when stepped outside, one of the men held a gun to his head while the other finished spray-painting the car.

The man holding the gun then punched Gyo in the face, and told him to look away. Gyo covered his face with his hands as the men made their escape. He later called his partner, Paul Oldham, crying and recounting his ordeal.

“One of my biggest fears always has been to be beat up because of homophobia,” Gyo says. “That has always been one big struggle.

“It makes me feel insecure in my own home,” he adds.

Police have collected a spray can and a red solo cup from the scene, and are hoping to find further evidence that can use to identify and track down the suspects. Police have not yet determined whether the crime can constitute a hate crime, though Gyo says he believes he was targeted because of his sexual orientation.