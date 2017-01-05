Michael Ian Black at Arlington Cinema N’ Drafthouse

“I look at myself on TV and my gaydar pings,” Michael Ian Black joked in an interview with Metro Weekly several years back. In fact, the straight comedian, known for NBC’s Ed, VH1’s I Love The… series and Comedy Central’s Another Period, has been an affiliated member of the gay community essentially since birth, thanks to his lesbian mother.

“I related very directly [to the gay rights movement] because it affected my mom, it affected people that I care about.”

Friday, Jan. 6, at 7:30 and 10 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 7, at 7 and 10 p.m. Arlington Cinema N’ Drafthouse, 2903 Columbia Pike, Arlington. Tickets are $25. Call 703-486-2345 or visit arlingtondrafthouse.com.