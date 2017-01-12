MAL 2017 Events Calendar

This weekend, over 3,000 people will descend on the Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill, as Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend returns to the District. Leather veterans and curious newcomers alike can enjoy a whole host of official and affiliated events — from the 32nd annual Mr. MAL contest, to the Exhibitor Hall of leather gear and goods for sale, to puppy play and more.

While the Hyatt will be MAL’s main hub, many gay and gay-friendly clubs in other parts of the city will host at least one MAL-inspired, fetish-oriented function over the long weekend, which culminates in the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The DC Eagle will play host to several events throughout the weekend, including the first MAL version of the wildly popular dance party DistrktC. Meanwhile, the Green Lantern continues to be another unofficial off-site meeting ground. And for those in need of refueling, the D.C. institution Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse, open 24-hours all weekend long, is only an Uber ride away.

The following list of events includes official, MAL-ticketed events for weekend pass holders — designated with an asterisk. Admission to the Exhibitor Hall and other events on the Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill’s lower levels are available for $15 for one-day entry or $30 for all three days. Full registration, with a weekend pass, is $250. Visit leatherweekend.com for more details, or my.yapp.us/CentaurMC to download the new Leather Weekend app.

All listings subject to change.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 12

DC Leather Pride: Welcome to Leather Weekend

Porn performers Dolf Dietrich and Hugh Hunter welcome leather titleholders with music by DJ Keenan Orr

9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

DC Eagle

3700 Benning Rd. NE

DCEagle.com

Shirtless Men Drink Free

10 to 11 p.m. & 12:30 to 1 a.m.

Green Lantern

1335 Green Ct. NW

Greenlanterndc.com

FRIDAY, JANUARY 13

MAL Registration

3 to 10 p.m.

Capitol Rooms A and B

Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

Bootblacks on Duty

Benefitting Mid-Atlantic Deaf Interpreting Fund

3 p.m. to Midnight

Lobby Level

4 to 10 p.m.

Lower Level

Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

Exhibitor Hall

4 to 10 p.m.

Lower Level

Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

DC Bëar Crüe: Leather Bear Party & Patio Cigar Party

DJ Say What

6 to 11 p.m.

Town Danceboutique

2009 8th St. NW

facebook.com/BearHappyHour

Mister International Rubber Meet and Greet Party

7 to 9 p.m.

Congressional A&B

Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

facebook.com/MIRubb/

SigMa BDSM Play Party

D.C.’s only all-male BDSM/kink organization

8 p.m. to Midnight

1636 R St. NW, Second Floor

sigmadc.org

RoughHouse presented by Growlr

Porn performer Billy Santoro hosts intimate dance party featuring DJ Mateo Segade

9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Green Lantern

SIR Kick Off Dance by ManUpp

Mr. IML 2016 1st Runner Up Todd Harris co-hosts a party with Los Angeles DJ Max Bruce presented by Joe Whitaker

10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Exile at DC Eagle

manupp.net

Highwaymen TNT Party: “Impact Deux”

DJ Twin returns for another impactful event

10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Regency Ballroom B

Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

Furball DC Dance Party

GoGo Bear Dancers and beats by Atlanta DJ Vicki Powell plus DJs Aaron Clark, Clark Price and George d’Adhemar of Pittsburgh’s popular party Honcho

10 p.m. till late

U Street Music Hall

1115 U St. NW

ustreetmusichall.com

Safe Word Dance Party

Bite The Fruit co-presents DJ Jesse “MadScience” Jackson

11 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Cobalt

1639 R St. NW

facebook.com/cobaltdc

Code DC Co-Sponsored by NastyKinkPigs

DJs David Merrill and Shea Van Horn

10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

$40 for one night, or $60 for Weekend Pass

Gear, uniform, leather or naked (strictly enforced)

Glorious Health Club

2120 West Virginia Ave. NE

codedc.com

Code runs a shuttle between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 14

MAL Registration

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Capitol A and B

Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

Bootblacks on Duty

11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Lobby and Lower Levels

Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

Exhibitor Hall

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lower Level

Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

Puppy Park 9

A puppy mosh co-hosted by NYC-PAH and Boy Tom

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Regency B, C and D

Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

nycpah.org

International Mr. Leather 2016 Judges Announcement

Noon to 1 p.m.

Congressional A

imrl.com

SigMa BDSM Demonstrations

2 to 3:30 p.m.

Regency B, C and D

Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

Onyx Cocktail Party & Gear Show

Fetish Auction to benefit Black, Gifted & Whole

2 to 6 p.m.

Congressional A and B

Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

onyxmen.com

SpankDC Presents Spank!

Monthly male/male spanking party

2 to 6 p.m.

Green Lantern

http://www.spankdc.com

SigMa BDSM Play Party

6 p.m. till 2 a.m.

1636 R St. NW, Second Floor

Leather Cocktails*

7 to 9 p.m.

Regency Ballroom

Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

Cigar & Pipe Men Social

Co-Sponsored by Joe Whitaker and HotCigarMen.com

7 to 10 p.m.

Patio at DC Eagle

HotCigarMen.com

495 Bears Presents A Boxers and Jocks Dance

Eric Jennings and Jeffrey Eletto host

9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Green Lantern

Empire City Motorcycle Club Bar Night

Leather Biker Bar Night

9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

DC Eagle

MAUL (Mid-Atlantic Uniform League) Party

10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Congressional B

Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

uniformleague.org

DistrktC: Masters, Boys & Pigs

DJs Jared Conner and Dee Martello spin special MAL edition of party powered by Scruff

10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Exile at DC Eagle

Distrktc.com

Horse Meat Disco MAL Weekend

Local DJs Lisa Frank and the NeedlExchange present the return of the popular U.K dirty disco DJ collective

10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Unnamed Venue

300 Morse St. NE

facebook.com/DJLisaFrank

NastyKinkPigs: FxCK Muscle

DJ Jack Chang, with “Dirty Demos” & GoGo Boys

10:30 p.m to 4 a.m.

Regency B, C & D

Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

Nastykinkpigs.com

Code DC

DJs Jake Marx & Eric Gruber

10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

$40 for one night, or $60 for Weekend Pass

Glorious Health Club

Code shuttle runs 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 15

MAL Brunch*

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Capitol A and B, Congressional A & B

Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

MAL Registration

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Capitol Room Foyer

Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

Bootblacks on Duty

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lobby and Lower Levels

Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

Exhibitor Hall

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lower Level

Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather 2017 Contest*

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Non-pass-holder tickets are $25

Regency A, B, C & D

Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

Women’s Tea Social

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Regency Suite, 11th Floor

Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill

DC Leather Pride: BLUF DC

DJ Say What?

4 to 8 p.m.

DC Eagle

blufdc.eventbrite.com

Otter Crossing: Last Chance Tea Dance

DJs Mark Louque of Provincetown’s FagBash and resident StrikeStone! spin for this second annual event.

5 to 10:30 p.m.

Town Danceboutique

ottercrossing.com

SigMa BDSM Play Party

6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

1636 R St. NW, Second Floor

Church

DJs MadScience and Wess and featuring Pussy Noir and other special guests

9 p.m. to 1:45 a.m.

Trade

1410 14th St. NW

TradeBarDC

Official Closing Dance: Dark & Twisted

Baltimore DJ Ultra Nate returns for a second year of deep and soulful beats

10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Non-pass-holder tickets $35 or $45 day-of

9:30 Club

815 V St. NW

930.com

Shuttle runs from 10 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.