MAL 2017 Events Calendar

- Features
- News
- Arts
- Life
- Community
- Nightlife
- Scene
- Featured Partners
- Gift Shop
This weekend, over 3,000 people will descend on the Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill, as Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend returns to the District. Leather veterans and curious newcomers alike can enjoy a whole host of official and affiliated events — from the 32nd annual Mr. MAL contest, to the Exhibitor Hall of leather gear and goods for sale, to puppy play and more.
While the Hyatt will be MAL’s main hub, many gay and gay-friendly clubs in other parts of the city will host at least one MAL-inspired, fetish-oriented function over the long weekend, which culminates in the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The DC Eagle will play host to several events throughout the weekend, including the first MAL version of the wildly popular dance party DistrktC. Meanwhile, the Green Lantern continues to be another unofficial off-site meeting ground. And for those in need of refueling, the D.C. institution Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse, open 24-hours all weekend long, is only an Uber ride away.
The following list of events includes official, MAL-ticketed events for weekend pass holders — designated with an asterisk. Admission to the Exhibitor Hall and other events on the Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill’s lower levels are available for $15 for one-day entry or $30 for all three days. Full registration, with a weekend pass, is $250. Visit leatherweekend.com for more details, or my.yapp.us/CentaurMC to download the new Leather Weekend app.
All listings subject to change.
Porn performers Dolf Dietrich and Hugh Hunter welcome leather titleholders with music by DJ Keenan Orr
9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
DC Eagle
3700 Benning Rd. NE
DCEagle.com
10 to 11 p.m. & 12:30 to 1 a.m.
Green Lantern
1335 Green Ct. NW
Greenlanterndc.com
3 to 10 p.m.
Capitol Rooms A and B
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill
Benefitting Mid-Atlantic Deaf Interpreting Fund
3 p.m. to Midnight
Lobby Level
4 to 10 p.m.
Lower Level
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill
4 to 10 p.m.
Lower Level
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill
DJ Say What
6 to 11 p.m.
Town Danceboutique
2009 8th St. NW
facebook.com/BearHappyHour
7 to 9 p.m.
Congressional A&B
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill
facebook.com/MIRubb/
D.C.’s only all-male BDSM/kink organization
8 p.m. to Midnight
1636 R St. NW, Second Floor
sigmadc.org
Porn performer Billy Santoro hosts intimate dance party featuring DJ Mateo Segade
9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Mr. IML 2016 1st Runner Up Todd Harris co-hosts a party with Los Angeles DJ Max Bruce presented by Joe Whitaker
10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Exile at DC Eagle
manupp.net
DJ Twin returns for another impactful event
10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Regency Ballroom B
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill
GoGo Bear Dancers and beats by Atlanta DJ Vicki Powell plus DJs Aaron Clark, Clark Price and George d’Adhemar of Pittsburgh’s popular party Honcho
10 p.m. till late
U Street Music Hall
1115 U St. NW
ustreetmusichall.com
Bite The Fruit co-presents DJ Jesse “MadScience” Jackson
11 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Cobalt
1639 R St. NW
facebook.com/cobaltdc
DJs David Merrill and Shea Van Horn
10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
$40 for one night, or $60 for Weekend Pass
Gear, uniform, leather or naked (strictly enforced)
Glorious Health Club
2120 West Virginia Ave. NE
codedc.com
Code runs a shuttle between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Capitol A and B
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill
11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Lobby and Lower Levels
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill
11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Lower Level
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill
A puppy mosh co-hosted by NYC-PAH and Boy Tom
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Regency B, C and D
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill
nycpah.org
Noon to 1 p.m.
Congressional A
imrl.com
2 to 3:30 p.m.
Regency B, C and D
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill
Fetish Auction to benefit Black, Gifted & Whole
2 to 6 p.m.
Congressional A and B
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill
onyxmen.com
Monthly male/male spanking party
2 to 6 p.m.
Green Lantern
http://www.spankdc.com
6 p.m. till 2 a.m.
1636 R St. NW, Second Floor
7 to 9 p.m.
Regency Ballroom
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill
Co-Sponsored by Joe Whitaker and HotCigarMen.com
7 to 10 p.m.
Patio at DC Eagle
HotCigarMen.com
Eric Jennings and Jeffrey Eletto host
9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Leather Biker Bar Night
9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Congressional B
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill
uniformleague.org
DJs Jared Conner and Dee Martello spin special MAL edition of party powered by Scruff
10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Exile at DC Eagle
Distrktc.com
Local DJs Lisa Frank and the NeedlExchange present the return of the popular U.K dirty disco DJ collective
10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Unnamed Venue
300 Morse St. NE
facebook.com/DJLisaFrank
DJ Jack Chang, with “Dirty Demos” & GoGo Boys
10:30 p.m to 4 a.m.
Regency B, C & D
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill
Nastykinkpigs.com
DJs Jake Marx & Eric Gruber
10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
$40 for one night, or $60 for Weekend Pass
Glorious Health Club
Code shuttle runs 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Capitol A and B, Congressional A & B
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Capitol Room Foyer
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lobby and Lower Levels
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lower Level
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill
1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Non-pass-holder tickets are $25
Regency A, B, C & D
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill
5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Regency Suite, 11th Floor
Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill
DJ Say What?
4 to 8 p.m.
DC Eagle
blufdc.eventbrite.com
DJs Mark Louque of Provincetown’s FagBash and resident StrikeStone! spin for this second annual event.
5 to 10:30 p.m.
Town Danceboutique
ottercrossing.com
6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
1636 R St. NW, Second Floor
DJs MadScience and Wess and featuring Pussy Noir and other special guests
9 p.m. to 1:45 a.m.
Trade
1410 14th St. NW
TradeBarDC
Baltimore DJ Ultra Nate returns for a second year of deep and soulful beats
10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Non-pass-holder tickets $35 or $45 day-of
9:30 Club
815 V St. NW
930.com
Shuttle runs from 10 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.
Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!
0 comments