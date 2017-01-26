Nicholas Rodriguez shares his love of ’70s music at Signature’s Cabaret Series

The star of Arena Stage’s Carousel heads to Signature Theatre for a one-man revue as part of their popular annual Cabaret Series.

A triple-threat performer who, among other plaudits, has earned a GLAAD Media Award (for a recurring role on ABC’s One Life to Live) and a Helen Hayes Award (Oklahoma!), Rodriguez will share his love of ’70s music, from disco to folk and Bossa Nova to Broadway.

Tickets remain only for the performance Saturday, Feb. 4, at 2 p.m. Ark Theatre, 4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. Tickets $35 to $350. Call 703-820-9771 or visit signature-theatre.org.