The Pancakes And Booze Art Show returns Jan. 26

Because we could all use a little (or a lot) of both right now

January 20, 2017

Pancakes and Booze Arts Show

An import from Los Angeles, this unusual “underground art show” features the work of over 100 emerging artists plus live body painting, live music, a live art battle and a free pancake bar.

Pancakes and Booze is a traveling, Andy Warhol-styled event that former Hollywood cameraman Tom Kirlin started in 2009 and has since brought to over 20 cities, including D.C. twice a year.

“When I was in college, the only place that was open after a night of drinking was IHOP,” Kirlin told Metro Weekly in 2015. “I always had this silly idea to make a pancake restaurant with a full bar. So with the art show, I just merged the two ideas together.”

Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m. Big Chief, 2002 Fenwick St. NE. Cover is $5. Call 202-465-4241 or visit pancakesandbooze.com.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
