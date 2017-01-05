Passport To The World Concert Series

Virginia’s Creative Cauldron offers its seventh annual festival celebrating the music and dance of cultures around the world, with performances throughout the month by artists representing a broad spectrum of genres: jazz to Latin, opera to klezmer.

Presented in collaboration with the Folklore Society of Greater Washington, the series is curated by Lynn Veronneau and Ken Avis, who kick things off Saturday, Jan. 7, at 7:30 p.m., performing with their Wammie-winning international jazz fusion quartet, Veronneau.

Other performances include 11-year-old, blind Bolivian jazz fusion pianist José André Montaño on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 7 p.m.; Iona, a unique, acoustic weave of traditional music from the British Isles, France’s Brittany and Spain’s Galicia as well as their American offshoots, on Friday, Jan. 13, at 7:30 p.m.; Brazil Passion, a pan-Brazil musical project featuring vocalists Cissa Paz and Sharalys Silva and musical director Pablo de Oliveira, on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7:30 p.m.; and Hot Club of Baltimore, a nationally touring swing band featuring singer Alexis Tantau performing French Gypsy jazz, on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m.

The series runs to Jan. 29. ArtSpace Falls Church, 410 South Maple Ave. Tickets are $10 to $20 per performance. Call 703-436-9948 or visit creativecauldron.org.