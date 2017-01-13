Pedro Almodovar’s “Julieta” opens this weekend

Pedro Almodovar’s new film focuses on a mother-daughter bond broken by the decision to suffer in silence after the death of the girl’s father.

Based on three short stories by Alice Munro, the Spanish-language melodrama is told in flashback and stars Emma Suarez and Adriana Ugarte.

Opens Friday, Jan. 13. Landmark’s Bethesda Row Cinema, 7235 Woodmont Ave. Call 301-652-7273 or visit landmarktheatres.com.