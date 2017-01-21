Photos: Scenes from the Inauguration Day Protest

A protester holds Hillary Clinton’s campaign slogan over head.
Hundreds of police officers surrounded the protest area to contain the activity.
Protesters in the intersection of 13th and Massachusetts.
Protestors stopped traffic and purposefully stood in front of drivers trying to find a way around the chaos.
Officers form a blockade.
A vandalized limousine set ablaze, sending a cloud of choking smoke up 13th Street NW.
Officers in riot gear arrive in Franklin Square.
