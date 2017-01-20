Rayceen Pendarvis: Dear President Trump

Dear President Trump,

My name is Rayceen Pendarvis. Since I’m known as the Goddess of D.C., and you are going to be living and working here, I thought it would be appropriate for us to be properly introduced. I was never on Celebrity Apprentice, nor have I hosted or attended any of your events. Perhaps this will soon change. I know how to get to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, and I have some beautiful frocks I could wear for a state dinner, the Easter Egg roll, or a casual stroll through the Rose Garden.

I am a lifelong Washingtonian. I was here before gentrifying, when D.C. was truly Chocolate City and was much different than it is now. I’ve seen presidential administrations, mayors, councilmembers, and various scandals come and go. I saw my city enact marriage equality long before the Supreme Court ruled on it. I’ve known many members of the armed services who worked at the Pentagon and various military bases in the region who lived their lives in fear before the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.” I’ve seen marches, rallies, and riots. My city has a rich history and is constantly changing. From Lincoln Heights to Georgetown, from Takoma to Anacostia, there is so much taking place in this vibrant city, I couldn’t even begin telling you.

I hope that you and members of your administration can appreciate this city and all of its diversity. There are people from many nations, who have various religions and philosophical views, differing incomes and educational backgrounds, and are of every hue. Washingtonians use various terms to define their sexual orientations, and some of us are transgender, genderqueer, nonbinary, or, like me, are gender-blenders.

I have had the honor of hosting some of our wonderful annual LGBTQ events in the city, including Capital Pride, DC Black Pride, OutWrite LGBT Book Festival, Reel Affirmations International LGBTQ Film Festival, and more. I host The Ask Rayceen Show, a free monthly event which returns on March 1 at our new venue, the HRC Equality Center. (Did I mention my other moniker is “Queen of the Shameless Plug”?) Maybe I could help you with some outreach in the community. My rates are very reasonable if you would like me host an LGBTQ soiree at the White House.

“Maybe I could help you with some outreach in the community. My rates are very reasonable if you would like me host an LGBTQ soiree at the White House.”

I am also a nail technician, so when Melania is in town, I could help her find the perfect color for whatever the occasion requires. I’m located in a lovely nook at VSL Hair Design which can accommodate members of her Secret Service detail. I accept cash and credit cards.

I want to welcome you, your family, and everyone who will be moving to our city while you are president. I too have been known to be a risk taker and a trouble maker, so we might get along wonderfully. Much like you, I also like the Twitter, so as the kids say, hit me up in the DMs.

Rayceen Pendarvis

Emcee, Entertainer, Activist

@RayceenHRH

The opinions expressed in these letters are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of their organizations and this magazine, its staff and contributors.

Read more Letters to Trump: