Reston Zoo’s Chinese Lantern Festival

What was once known as the Reston Zoo presents a Chinese Lantern Festival with authentic Chinese “lanterns” that are far beyond the simple, traditional hand-held candle-lit lamps, made out of silk and paper, that the term might conjure.

There are 40 lantern sets of 800 displays in all, portraying animals from around the world. Presented by Hanart Culture, a company focused on bringing the art and culture of China to America, the festival also includes other forms of Chinese art and entertainment — handicrafts, live kung fu performances — to create an enchanting, multicultural experience in the 30-acre park. There are also animatronic dinosaurs for kids to ride.

Daily from 5 to 9 p.m. until Jan. 15. Roer’s Zoofari, 1228 Hunter Mill Rd., Vienna, Va. Tickets are $12.50 for children and $22 for adults online, or $15 and $25 at the gate. Call 703-757-6222 or visit ChineseLanternFestival.com.