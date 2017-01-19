Stephanie Miller’s Sexy Liberal Comedy Tour comes to DC

“Now More Than Ever…Outrageous Political Comedy” is the promise of this night of stand-up led by a comedian known from SiriusXM’s Progress channel and the Progressive Voices app.

A day after Trump’s inauguration, Stephanie Miller will perform a set alongside real-life best friends and “Afro-Saxons” Frances and Angela, collectively known as Frangela, who have been seen everywhere from Miller’s talk show to The Oprah Show to the film He’s Just Not That Into You, and John Fugelsang, a regular on Bill Maher’s talk shows and host of Tell Me Everything on SiriusXM’s Insight.

Saturday, Jan. 21, at 8 p.m. Sidney Harman Hall, Harman Center for the Arts, 610 F St. NW. Tickets are $60 to $85, or $150 for VIP with post-show Meet & Greet. Call 202-547-1122 or visit shakespearetheatre.org.