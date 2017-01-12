The Travel & Adventure Show seeks to inspire the travellers in us all

Have you ever taken a ride on a camel? A trip to the desert is no longer required: you can experience one this weekend within the confines of the Washington Convention Center. It’s just one of several engaging attractions available at this weekend’s Travel & Adventure Show.

“It’s a very, very hands-on show,” says spokesperson Jonathan Golicz. “We like to think of ourselves as a very experiential event, so you’re really going to get to talk to people that are the experts and put your hands on different parts of travel, whether it be a camel ride or eating a local cuisine.”

For instance, samples of various cuisines will be available during live cooking demonstrations at the intimate, stadium-style Taste of Travel Theater (this year’s participants include Matteo Venini of Lupo Verde, Guillermo Pernot of Cuba Libre, K.N. Vinod of Indique and Bombay Bistro, and Sherene James of the Jamaican Embassy). Also on offer: free Segway rides, a rock climbing wall, a “Turkey Photo Booth,” and a Global Beats Stage featuring live performances by musicians and dancers from the Bahamas to Botswana, Ireland to India.

More than 150 destinations are represented at the annual convention, now in its 13th year. “You’re going to meet thousands of vacation experts who are on hand to help you plan, personalize and book your next trip,” Golicz says. A third of vendors at last year’s show considered themselves LGBT-friendly, according to Golicz, who adds, “I know for a fact that most of the Caribbean is LGBT-friendly, at least those who are exhibiting with us.” Naturally, the Caribbean is the leading region of interest at a show held in winter. Hotspots trending for gay travelers in 2017 include Aruba, St. Martin, Belize and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as Atlantic City, Fort Lauderdale and Key West.

The goal of the show, says Golicz, is “to really help you find a vacation that’s right for you and discover something that you may not have thought of previously.”

The Travel & Adventure Show is Saturday, Jan. 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Washington Convention Center, 801 Mt. Vernon Pl. NW. Tickets are $11 for one day or $18 for two days online, or $15 and $22 at the door. Call 202-249-3000 or visit travelshows.com.