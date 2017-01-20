President Trump has erased LGBTQ page from White House Website

Maybe it’s just a glitch, maybe it’s just transition moving slowly, but as Donald J. Trump assumed the presidency, changes over at Whitehouse.gov occurred — and not very encouraging ones, at that.Gone are pages dealing with climate change, health care, women’s issues and civil rights, including any advancements to do with LGBT people.

Gone are pages dealing with climate change, health care, women’s issues and civil rights — including any advancements to do with LGBTQ people.

Several have already taken to social media over it, including George Takei, who tweeted, “The White House removed its climate change web page. And the healthcare, civil rights and LGBT sections. Just thought you should know.”

The White House removed its climate change web page. And the healthcare, civil rights and LGBT sections. Just thought you should know. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 20, 2017

The LGBT rights page was created by the Obama administration to highlight legislative milestones for the LGBTQ community, as well as act as a resource for members of the LGBTQ community to turn to for support and information.

Issues currently taking precedence on Trump’s White House website are

Concerning? Yes. Surprising? Not in the least.

Welcome to Day 1.

Day 1,461 can’t get here soon enough.