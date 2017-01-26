Metro Weekly
“Turquoise Mountain” toasts the rich heritage of Afghanistan

Exhibition showcases stunning ceramics, jewelry, jali, rugs and more made by young artisans

January 26, 2017

Image courtesy Turquoise Mountain

The Smithsonian’s Freer|Sackler Museums of Asian Art toasts the rich heritage of Afghanistan with stunning ceramics, jewelry, jali, rugs and more made by young artisans working in a former slum in the country’s capital.

Subtitled “Artists Transforming Afghanistan,” the exhibition is named after a decade-old British nonprofit that has helped revive Afghanistan’s proud cultural legacy by turning Murad Khani in Old Kabul into a vibrant cultural and economic center.

Closes Jan. 29. Arthur M. Sackler Gallery, 1050 Independence Ave. SW. Call 202-633-4800 or visiting asia.si.edu.

