“Turquoise Mountain” toasts the rich heritage of Afghanistan

The Smithsonian’s Freer|Sackler Museums of Asian Art toasts the rich heritage of Afghanistan with stunning ceramics, jewelry, jali, rugs and more made by young artisans working in a former slum in the country’s capital.

Subtitled “Artists Transforming Afghanistan,” the exhibition is named after a decade-old British nonprofit that has helped revive Afghanistan’s proud cultural legacy by turning Murad Khani in Old Kabul into a vibrant cultural and economic center.

Closes Jan. 29. Arthur M. Sackler Gallery, 1050 Independence Ave. SW. Call 202-633-4800 or visiting asia.si.edu.