“Turquoise Mountain” toasts the rich heritage of Afghanistan

- Features
- News
- Arts
- Life
- Community
- Nightlife
- Scene
- Featured Partners
- Gift Shop
The Smithsonian’s Freer|Sackler Museums of Asian Art toasts the rich heritage of Afghanistan with stunning ceramics, jewelry, jali, rugs and more made by young artisans working in a former slum in the country’s capital.
Subtitled “Artists Transforming Afghanistan,” the exhibition is named after a decade-old British nonprofit that has helped revive Afghanistan’s proud cultural legacy by turning Murad Khani in Old Kabul into a vibrant cultural and economic center.
Closes Jan. 29. Arthur M. Sackler Gallery, 1050 Independence Ave. SW. Call 202-633-4800 or visiting asia.si.edu.
Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!
0 comments