The Washington Auto Show returns with LGBTQ Family Night

Gearheads rejoice — the Washington Auto Show returns for its annual stay this weekend. Celebrating 75 years of autos and the people who love to gaze upon them, dozens of manufacturers will cram over 600 cars into the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, showcasing everything from crazy concepts — like Kia’s tank track-equipped Sorento Ski Gondola — to sensible electric cars.

And for once, you’re encouraged to mix alcohol with cars (elsewhere, the results aren’t pretty). On Friday, Feb. 3, DC Cool Night invites patrons to enjoy an evening of drink specials, music and “more surprises” among the various autos on show.

For LGBTQ car nuts, Queer 4 Cars will host LGBTQ Family Night on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 6 to 9 p.m. The special event is designed to show that “auto manufacturers and dealers indeed value LGBTQ consumers.”

As well as a private “green room” to escape the crowds, the group will provide tours of the show, connecting convention-goers with manufacturers and salespeople. It’s all part of an effort to reach out to the LGBTQ community — something the man sitting a mile away on Pennsylvania Avenue would do well to take note of.

The Washington Auto Show runs from Jan. 27 to Feb. 5 at the Walter E. Convention Center, 801 Mount Vernon Place, NW. One-day tickets are $12 and can be bought on the day or online in advance. For more information, visit washingtonautoshow.com.